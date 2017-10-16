On Sunday 18th day October, 2015, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu declared October 18 as a national day of repentance, prayer and fasting and a public holiday has received widespread support across the nation. This year’s event will be held on Wednesday 18th October, 2017. During a recent meeting between the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) with the head of state at state house on 14th July,2017, His Excellency Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu reiterated “We never tire to reiterate that the constituency of the Political Authority and that of the Church is one and the same, namely the people of this great nation. That is why the State and the Church must cooperate with each other in its sphere of competence for the benefit of our people. This cooperation consists of comparing notes and exchanging experiences in view of enhanced service delivery to God’s people at whose service both the State and the Church must be in order to be relevant.” (as announced to the state by the President’s Special Assistance for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.

