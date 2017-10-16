BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, NANCY SIAME, Lusaka, Solwezi

SEVENTEEN residents of Mufumbwe district of North-Western Province have been arrested for burning down a police station after police attempted to stop them from attacking a person they suspected to be a wizard.

The residents were agitated by the police’s action to stop them from carrying out a practice locally known as ‘chikondo’, where a coffin purportedly leads mourners to the person who allegedly killed the deceased.

