President Edgar Lungu is on Wednesday expected in Congo Brazzaville to attend the Great Lakes Region Summit, Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has revealed. Speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia when transiting to that country ahead of the President, Mr Kalaba said it was imperative for the Head of State to attend the summit which he said was expected to table the Congo DR crisis. Mr Kalaba said President Lungu was deeply concerned that the political turmoil in the Democratic Republic of Congo had a direct effect on the Zambian people, and was eager to take part in the crisis resolution summit, being hosted by Congo Brazzaville.

