  ||    16 October 2017 @ 14:28

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have been conditionally discharged after the Director of Public Prosecution entered a nolle prosequi in the matter they are accused of threatening public peace in Luanshya. After over a year of trekking to Luanshya for court hearings that have been continuously adjourned, the state entered a nolle prosequi. Hichilema and Mwamba were in court when the nolle was proclaimed by Ndola Magistrate John Mbuzi sitting in Luanshya.

