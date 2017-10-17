  ||    17 October 2017 @ 09:29

ARTHUR MWANSA, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT is finalising negotiations for a US$40 million Indian loan for buying equipment for small-holder farmers, Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya has said.

Ms Siliya said the loan will be used for buying tillers and small tractors to relegate the traditional hoe to the museum within five years.
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.