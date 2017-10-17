ALVIN CHIINGA, Siavonga

THE arrival for both local and foreign tourists have quadrupled in Siavonga district and nearby tourist destinations over the years especially after the completion of about 132 kilometres of the Bottom Road which runs from Siavonga to Munyumbwe.”

These are words of Siavonga district commissioner, Lovemore Kanyama which were echoed by several stakeholders in the district recently.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

