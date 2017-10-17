  ||    17 October 2017 @ 00:30

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
TO OPEN up Zambia’s agricultural potential, Government has embarked on the farm block model, which is envisaged by many to have the potential to change the outlook of the sector.

Under the farm block development programme, Government has embarked on the development and commercialisation of farm blocks by availing land for large-scale agribusiness investment to the private sector, with a target to develop one in each province.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.