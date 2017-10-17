TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

SMALL-HOLDER farmers need to consider venturing into mixed crops cultivation next season in view of the perceived low maize prices on the market to have a stable source of income, Thomro Investment Limited chief executive officer Thomson Sinkala says.

During the 2017/18 marketing season, the price of maize on the open market is as low as K40 per 50 kilogramme while the Food Reserve Agency is buying at K60.

