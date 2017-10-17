The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has called for genuineness from the people, political and spiritual leaders who will take part in this year’s day of prayer and fasting to be held on Wednesday. FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe has told Q-news that there is need for political leaders especially, to ensure their words of forgiveness and repentance are translated into actions. Mr. Chimfwembe has also noted the need for political and spiritual leaders to use the event to lead their followers towards unity and oneness for the prosperity of the nation.

