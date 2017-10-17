  ||    17 October 2017 @ 01:29

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka
DESPITE maize being a major crop for the nation, it suffers heavy post-harvest losses as majority of the small-scale farmers do not have access to improved storage facilities.
Maize production in Zambia is grown by about 85 percent of small-scale farming population.

During the past few years, the country has recorded consecutive bumper harvests, exposing the country’s limited secured storage space.
