NAREP president Elias Chipimo says the ruling by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) that that Constitutional Court erred on its 14 day interpretation in the presidential petition is outside its mandate. Chipimo said the JCC had no powers to rule against a decision by the Constitutional Court as it was the final court of appeal. He said that while he was not disputing the rationality of the decision by the JCC he could not overlook the fact that they overstepped their mandate by rubbishing the decision of the Constitutional Court.

