Roan PF rebel member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he is off politics of attacks for now, so that he concentrates on praying for the prosperity of the country. And Kambwili says State House hackers have once again gained access to his Facebook page and deleted the exposé he made on President Edgar Lungu’s press aide Amos Chanda.

