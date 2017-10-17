The Zambian Government, led by the Minister of Finance Felix Mutati, and the IMF had a number of meetings on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC, USA, at which discussions were held on the way forward following the completion of the Article IV REVIEW by the IMF Board. Both the IMF team and government Authorities are generally in agreement with the outcome of the Article IV consultations, particularly the concerns raised with respect to the rising debt risks and the recommendations made on fiscal consolidation and the need to lower debt risks. The two sides discussed the need to re-define Zambia’s borrowing plans going forward in view of the risks associated with high levels of debt, the need to continue fiscal consolidation and reassessment of the priorities of the 2018 budget.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

