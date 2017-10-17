Police in Chisamba district have arrested a 30-year-old sales lady at Fringila Butchery for the alleged murder of her eight-year-old step daughter whom she later buried four meters from the entrance of her house. Both Central Province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi and Police Spokesperson Esther Kayongo have confirmed the incident and have named the suspect as Charity Banda. Banda is further alleged to have poured hot water on her husband, a truck driver, for insisting on taking her to the police in connection to his missing child.

