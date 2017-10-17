The University of Zambia has announced drastic changes to the accommodation structure at the institution with the exclusive male residence known as the ruins now expected to house females. UNZA public relations officer Damaseke Chibale said that the move would ease the ease with which demonstrations were fanned at the ruins by students. “Management of the University of Zambia has noticed with great concern that over the years, most riots are organised in the exclusive male students’ residence, mainly referred to as Ruins,” Chibale stated.

