The University of Zambia (UNZA) has made an upward adjustment for accommodation and examinations fees among others. Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale says the decision to adjust the fees was arrived at after a systematic and careful analysis of the cost structure associated with the services rendered to students. Mr. Chibale indicated in a statement made available to ZANIS that Management has increased the hostel fees from K1, 200 to K3, 900 per student which translates into an increment from K100 per month to K325 per month.

