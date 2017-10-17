The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it will not participate in the National Day of Prayer on Wednesday in Kitwe. President Edgar Lungu has gazetted October 18 every year as a National Day of Prayer and Fasting but the UPND has always shunned this event. UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says that the event was highly partisan with the organizers inclined to the ruling Patriotic Front.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

