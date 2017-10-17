  ||    17 October 2017 @ 00:30

VUBWI district in Eastern Province has been recording low turnout of males seeking Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) services due to cultural and religious beliefs that do not support the removal of the genital foreskin, says district health director Riches Siyabwalo.

Dr Siyabwalo said the Catholic Church in the district does not support circumcision among its members and is relatively new among the Chewa people.
