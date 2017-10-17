ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SHAKING hands is a traditional way of greeting in Zambia. But with about 69 cases of cholera reported in Lusaka’s Mazyopa, Kabanana, Chipata, Kanyama, Ng’ombe and SOS area, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has directed that people at all gatherings should break this traditional to contain the disease.

Dr Chilufya who has put Lusaka on cholera alert, has also advised people to observe high levels of hygiene and avoid unnecessary public gatherings.

