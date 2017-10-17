Zambia has moved one place up on the latest FIFA Coca Cola World rankings. According to the rankings released on Monday in Zurich, Zambia stands in 78th position in the world while occupying 17th place in Africa. The Chipolopolo has moved up despite having lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the Group B Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier benefitting from a cumulative run of good results in the last few months.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

