SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Hockey Association (ZHA) risks being fined € 2,000 (about K20, 000) by the Africa Federation of Hockey as penalty if it fails to send a team for the Africa Cup billed for Ismailia, Egypt.

ZHA vice-president Thomas Mumba said in Lusaka yesterday that the organisation needs K300, 000 for the outing.

