Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote says his country will not import anything any longer. Speaking during Finacial Times’ 4th annual Africa Summit at Claridges in London last week, Dangote, whose business has extended to several African countries, including Zambia where he has successfully put up a cement manufacturing company, trading competitively against Lafarge’s Mphamvu, told the delegates that the key to his success was self-sufficiency, backward integration and a manufacturing strategy that extracted value from entire processes. He said this when Financial Times editor-in-chief Lionel Barber conducted an extraordinarily candid public conversation with him in the presence of Nigerian vice-president Professor Yemi Osingajo, Congolese presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi, and about 300 business leaders.

