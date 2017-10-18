CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

STATE House is concerned that Amnesty International may lose credibility if it continues making allegations against Government in the similar manner opposition political party leaders are doing.

Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda told journalists at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport yesterday that it is not right for a highly respected international organisation to start raising unjustified accusations against Government. Amnesty International secretary-general Salil Shetty is reported to have said Zambia is facing a number of human rights challenges with police constantly using provisions of the Public Order Act to limit the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

