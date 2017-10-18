The number of Cholera cases has increased to 111 from the 48 reported last week. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama had told the media in a statement that as of 06:00 hrs today, the number of cases had risen 111. Dr Malama said 11 patients are under treatment at Kanyama while one is being treated at matero.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

