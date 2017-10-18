  ||    18 October 2017 @ 13:33

  Kitwe town clerk Bornwell Lunaga has confirmed that a roll call of all Kitwe City Council employees will be conducted at Nkana Stadium, where President Lungu is expected to officiate over the proceedings of National Prayer Day. He has further warned that those not present will be ‘dealt with’.  

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia