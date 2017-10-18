In this audio, President Edgar Lungu asks Zambians to forgive him if he made a mistake to declare October 18 a National Day of Prayer because he did not know what he was doing. Speaking when he arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday, President Lungu said people should take advantage of the day to seek God’s face even though it was declared by a politician.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

