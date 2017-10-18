STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has urged Zambians to take time and forgive one another as they observe the national day of prayer and fasting.

Zambia today commemorates the National Day of Prayer and Fasting, seeking the face of God amidst challenges of regionalism and intolerance, among others.

It is a country founded on strong principles of Christianity and was officially declared a Christian nation in 1991, which was enshrined in the Constitution in 1996. This year’s official celebrations will be at Nkana Stadium, in Kitwe, home of Zambia’s record 12-time league winners Nkana, and are themed, ‘Promoting peace and reconciliation and consolidating national unity in diversity’.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

