Opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday morning held private talks with visiting Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty, Regional Director Deprose Muchena and Research Consultant Southern Africa Lloyd Kuveya at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia. Mr Hichilema described the talks were mutual and centred on a wide range of issues surrounding good governance and well being of the nation. He said issues of human rights, rule of law, constitutionalism, freedom of assembly, fundamental human rights and liberties also topped the private talks.

