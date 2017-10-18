Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has called for the enactment of mental policies at that will offer a balanced life for employees at workplaces. Mr Kamanga challenged employers to step up the fight for mental wellness by offering increased mental health awareness at the workplace. ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary was speaking during the commemorations of the World mental health day which was held under the theme: ’’ Mental Health at the Work Place’’ in Kitwe yesterday,

