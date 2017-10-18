THE Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14 (New International Version) says: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

This is why Christians from all parts of the country will be gathering in one accord to petition God on the various issues affecting our country. In petitioning our Creator, we should be thankful to God for what He has done for this great country for the past 53 years we have existed as a nation. We have enjoyed unprecedented peace and political stability. We also have to pray for unity and prosperity. That is enough to shout to God and extol His name because very few countries of more than 73 tribes have co-existed in such a manner. We therefore have to pray for continued peace in our nation. We should, too, thank God for all the leaders at various levels He has given us. We are also endowed with abundant natural resources. There is plenty to thank God for and it is only fair that citizens use this day for the corporate day of prayer to unite. That is not to say that all is rosy in the country. We are a people with different opinions, philosophies and backgrounds. We also belong to different tribes, religions and have different political party inclinations. We also have high poverty levels, the crime rate is high, so is illiteracy and joblessness. But what divides us should not separate us from the love of God, it should not keep us away from the face of our Creator. If anything, they should help us seek God more than ever before because, as human beings, we have our failings. Zambia is one of the unique countries, beautifully and wonderfully created by God. We therefore have justification to continue praising God and recognising His divine intervention on our country. Besides, today is a gazetted public holiday and an official public event. Obviously, religion, like politics and sport, may divide people, to some extent, because of differences in opinion or vested interests, but that is where one must learn to co-exist and have respect for differences in opinion. There are people who will attend, for whatever motive. It is important to let them attend instead of discouraging them or raising issues relating to the occasion even if one chooses not to. After all, religion is an individual relationship between a person and their God.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

