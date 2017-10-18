ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium, LusakaARROWS 0 ZESCO 1

RED Arrows coach Honour Janza yesterday unleashed a stinging attack on referee Leonard Akapelwa after his team lost to Zesco United in a Super Division rescheduled Week 17 match.

Janza was sent to the terraces for arguing with Akapelwa in the 77th minute. “It is painful to lose especially if the game is decided by match officials. We wish we can have mature and competent match officials. It is like match officials are running behind. It is like poverty is at play, they want to fatten their pockets.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

