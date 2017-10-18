STEVEN MVULA, Chongwe

PRESIDENT Lungu says the construction of Zambia’s first-ever specialised hospital is a pledge fulfilled and that it will boost health tourism.

The President has also said his administration is not moved by the incessant criticisms by those who seek to distract Government as he will again win in 2021 like he did in 2015 and 2016. Speaking during a ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Lusaka Specialised Hospital (LSH), President Lungu said when completed in 2020, the institution will boost health tourism because it will not only cater for Zambia but for the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

