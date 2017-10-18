The mandate which the Zambian people gave you is still going on, so I will not call you Chagwa but Chaima because you will not fall, Bishop Chali Kasonde told President Edgar Lungu in Kitwe today during the National Day of Prayer and Fasting. And Pastor Sunday Sinyangwe prayed against diseases in State House, saying President Lungu should not die while in office.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

