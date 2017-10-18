HONE SIAME, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has declared the period between 2017 and 2021 as a season of remarkably growing the ruling party in opposition strongholds.

Mr Mwila (pictured), who is on a tour of duty in Western Province, says the PF leadership will work with structures in opposition strongholds to mount an aggressive party mobilisation exercise and recruit new members ahead of the 2021 general elections. He thanked people who voted for the PF in Western, Southern and North-Western provinces in last year’s general elections because their ballots made a difference in the re-election of President Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

