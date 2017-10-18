  ||    18 October 2017 @ 13:33

Armed police officers have this morning sealed off access and exit to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence according to reports circulated by the Zambian Observer.   The move comes following the confirmation of the UPND leader that he would not join the national prayer event to be officiated by President Edgar Lungu at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

