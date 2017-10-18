CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A 36-YEAR-OLD saleswoman at Fringilla Butchery in Chisamba has allegedly murdered her eight-year-old step-daughter, bundled her in a sack and buried the body in the backyard of her home.

The bizarre incident happened about 10 months ago when Charity Banda of Fringilla Compound allegedly stacked the girl’s body in a sack, burnt and buried it in a rubbish pit on which she later planted sweet potatoes to conceal the whole ordeal. Banda allegedly buried the remains of Musola Chansa on December 7 last year, about four metres away from the entrance of her house.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

