MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has called on party members across the country to take advantage of the National Day of Prayers and pray for their former leader Nevers Mumba so that he can find himself. Speaking when he featured on Mellenium Radio Mr Nakacinda said the former party president was lost and needed to find himself hence the need for members to take advantage of the Day of National Prayer and remember the embattled former vice president in their prayers. Nakacinda also encouraged Dr Mumba to use the day to reflect, pray and try to find himself as opposed to shunning the event.

