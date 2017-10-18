  ||    18 October 2017 @ 12:09

Amnesty International Secretary General Salil Shetty has asked President Edgar Lungu to stop using the criminal justice system to selectively target his critics and independent voices. And Shetty has observed that freedoms of expression, assembly and association have been deteriorating in Zambia in the past two years.

