ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
NATIONAL team coach Wedson Nyirenda says there is no belief in wearing a checked blue jacket and navy blue trousers when the Chipolopolo are in action.

Former Chipolopolo coach Herve Renard is associated with wearing a white shirt on match days.
The Frenchman wore white shirts throughout the 2012 Equatorial Guinea/ Gabon Africa Cup of Nations, where Zambia defied odds and won a maiden title.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
