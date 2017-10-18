  ||    18 October 2017 @ 02:29

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka
UGANDA International Master (IM) Elijah Emojong has become the11th foreign player to register for the Henry Chilufya Memorial Chess tournament starting in Mansa on Friday.

The foreign players are Grand Master (GMs) Abhijeet Gupta (India), Petr Kiriatov (Russia), Alon Greenfield (Israel) and Egypt’s Ahmed Adly.
Others are IM Arthur Ssegwanyi from Uganda, IM David Silva from Angola and Zimbabwe’s Spencer Masango.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
