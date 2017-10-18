PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) yesterday successfully conducted five open heart operations with the help of a team of specialist doctors from Italy.

And UTH senior medical superintendent Clarence Chiluba said in an interview yesterday that the institution will start leading all heart-related operations next year after training five of its surgeons. Dr Chiluba said the visit by specialists from Italy and the United Kingdom (UK) will enhance capacity building for doctors at UTH.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

