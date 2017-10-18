HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed to redefine Zambia’s borrowing plans in view of risks associated with high levels of debt and recommendations made on the country’s fiscal consolidation.

Ministry of Finance permanent secretary for economic management Mukuli Chikuba said in a statement that Government has agreed to provide data on recent developments in the economy, the 2018 budget and borrowing plans. Mr Chikuba said Minister of Finance Felix Mutati led the Zambian delegation in a series of engagements with IMF officials on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington in the United States of America.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

