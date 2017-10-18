Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

VIOLENCE has no place in football. Those who want to associate with violence are enemies of the game.

Last Saturday, some Zesco United fans wanted to beat coach Zlatko Krmpotic following the team’s defeat in a Barclays Cup semi-final encounter to Napsa Stars. Napsa won 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The fans followed Krmpotic to the dressing room but police were on hand to keep them at a distance. There is no need for fans to go to the extent of beating Krmpotic. If they feel Krmpotic has failed to rise to the occasion, there are better ways of doing it than resorting to violence. The fans can petition the executive committee if they feel the Serbian is not the right man for the top job. They can carry placards at matches as a way of protesting. English side Arsenal fans did it against manager Arsene Wenger when the Gunners were going through a rough patch last season. Never did Arsenal fans go for Wenger’s neck. The placards spoke about their displeasure at the Frenchman’s stay at The Emirates. Police should act swiftly on fans that want to take the law in their hands. Those who resort to violence should be thrown into cells so that they could ‘repent’ after reflecting on their actions. The Zesco executive should put a halt to this kind of behaviour because it could tarnish the image of the club, which has won five Super Division titles and five Barclays Cup crowns, among others. The executive and club’s security wing should give Krmpotic protection so that he is not exposed to danger. There is no justification for engaging in violence no matter the situation. In football or any other sports discipline, there are three results – win, loss and draw – and those who associate with the beautiful game should be ready for any outcome. Whether they had another coach in mind before the Serbian’s engagement, Krmpotic has a two-year contract and should be respected. Should the Zesco executive fire Krmpotic now, they will part away with millions of dollars in compensation. I am sure the executive is treading carefully on this matter. ********** Congratulations to the under-17 women’s national team for putting one foot in the 2018 Uruguay World Cup first round. The young Shepolopolo pummelled Botswana 5-2 in the preliminary round first leg in Lusaka last Sunday. The players should guard against complacency because Botswana are capable of scoring three unanswered goals in Gaborone and qualify for the first round if underrated. The match is far from being won and under-17 skipper Lydia Mubanga and four-goal hero Christabel Phiri should treat Botswana with respect. For Botswana to score two goals in Lusaka, it means they could shake the net on several occasions in Gaborone with the partisan crowd cheering them on. Remember to join the country in prayer and fasting today.sphiri@daily-mail.co.zm, phiristeve4@gmail.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

