  ||    19 October 2017 @ 12:33

A planned march to freedom statue in Kitwe on Saturday 21st October will see activists call for action to fight corruption that is enriching politicians while leaving citizens poor.   The plans follows the #42FOR42 initiative, which has jumped on recent revelations concerning the procurement of 42 fire engines at a cost of $42 million to protest against corruption in Zambia more broadly.

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia