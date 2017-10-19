We want to comment on the continued refusal by Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND to attend the Day Of National Prayer & Fasting as they have done in the past. Where did we go wrong? Zambians what has God not done for us? Last time we made a statement reprimanding Hakainde Hichilema when he held a Thanksgiving Celebration for himself after his release during National Mourning of Late Dr. Joseph Kasonde. Yet again this time during the observance of National Prayers & Fasting, Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will be on Sun Fm Radio attacking and discrediting the day of national prayers including the scores of Zambians gathered to pray. They have chosen to be on radio in Ndola deliberately as a provocation because President Lungu will be gracing the National Prayers on the Copperbelt. A day of national prayer and fasting presents an opportunity to unite Zambians in prayer and supplication. It gives the Zambians a collective opportunity to celebrate and testify of God’s goodness and faithfulness to this country. Today must diminish all our partisan interests for the common good of our country. But alas for Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND it presents an opportunity to gain political mileage.

