UNPD President Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that while featuring on Sun FM Radio in Ndola yesterday, hundreds of police were sent to the station and attempted to surround the radio station and intimidate the media. In a statement made available to QFM News, Mr. Hichilema says recently, when he featured on Radio Macha in Southern province, police were again deployed and attempted to surround the radio station and now that he has been informed that the station’s transmitter has been forcefully gotten by the State, basically closing the radio station and depriving the public of information. He says he understands that Prime Television is still being intimidated by the State.

