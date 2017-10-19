  ||    19 October 2017 @ 07:35

In this audio, expelled Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says he decided to shun the National Day of Prayer after realizing that it was a ruling party provincial rally. And Kambwili says government must rescind the fuel price increment or negotiate better salaries for civil servants.

