  19 October 2017

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has challenged the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to immediately rescind its decision to increase fuel pump prices. Kambwili is disappointed that despite the increased cost of living, ERB has decided to add more problems to poor Zambians by increasing fuel prices. He has accused government of failing to protect its citizens.

