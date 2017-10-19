  ||    19 October 2017 @ 12:33

Hakainde Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu lives in a plane. And Hichilema says Zambians will be more destitute as the price of fuel, like presidential trips, has increased. Featuring on Ndola’s Sun FM radio today, the opposition leader said Zambia was struggling to develop because it had a president who was aimlessly travelling. Hichilema said.

