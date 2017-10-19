CATHERINE MUMBA and DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chipata

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province has urged politicians who lost elections to start afresh and wait for their time for the benefit of the country.

Speaking when a delegation of the commission of inquiry into voting patterns and electoral violence paid a courtesy call on him at his palace yesterday, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said now is the best time to reunite and concentrate on progressive issues. “Getting over past differences will help us prepare adequately for the 2021 elections. It will also help whoever loses to accept the results and support the winner,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

